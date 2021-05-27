Toni Costa reacts: “We will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family”



Adamari López and Toni Costa.

After Adamari Lopez we will exclusively confirm the separation from your partner,Toni Costa reacts in a surprising way: “We will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family.”

Through his Instagram account, the Spanish dancer published a statement in which he makes it clear that still, at least for him, all is not lost and that this is temporary.

“You know that I have always made you part of my life, I have not only shared my day to day with you, but also the important moments that have marked my family and professional life. Therefore, it is essential for me to continue to count on your understanding and support at this time.“, Begins saying the text of Toni and continues.

“With all the affection, respect and gratitude that I have for you, I inform you that Adamari and I are temporarily separated.

It has been 10 years of relationship where we have lived incredible and unforgettable moments as a couple and in which union and love led us to achieve what we most wanted, to be parents. Alaïa is a being of light fruit of our love and deserves now and always to have love, happiness and stability.

We will continue working hand in hand with God to recover our family and have a future together… These are the only statements that I will give and I appreciate the respect that can give me right now for the good of both of us and our daughter.

I always appreciate your prayers and unconditional love. Thank you so much, I love you. Toni“.

As we told you exclusively this morning, Adamari López confirmed to us that he had made the decision to separate from Toni Costa. A thoughtful and evaluated decision. Later, he gave more details in ‘Hoy Día’, when Chiquibaby gave him a short interview where he asked him why he made the decision, and how Alaïa had taken it.

The only one left to react was Toni And, as we told you, although Ada was decisive on the decision, he hopes to regain the couple and above all to live again as a family under the same roof.

Well, as we also tell you, after a time of therapy to try to save the couple, this would have become a tool to find the best way to end it. At least that’s how Adamari let him see it, while for Toni this is not yet finished.

How is the relationship currently? The minimum and essential communication. While Adamari lives in the house with Alaïa, Toni is temporarily elsewhere. However, the dancer is very present in the girl’s life, takes it to school every day and participates in each of the activities.

What will happen between them? Only time will tell, today Adamari wants to start a new life without Toni and Toni wants to get her life back with Adamari and Alaïa.