Toni Costa on Adamari López and her new thinness: “I’ve always liked it”

Toni Costa and Adamari López are separated. They have not lived as a couple for several weeks, they do not share the same house and apparently even the wedding has been canceled. The Puerto Rican even stopped wearing the Univision star’s engagement ring. But he maintains the faith and seems to be confident that there will soon be a reconciliation with the mother of his daughter Alaïa, whom he assures he will always support.

The Spaniard chatted with Javier Ceriani, driver Gossip No Like and Live Gossip. He showed his face like a gentleman and answered all the questions that the Argentine asked him, which ranged from rumors of infidelity, to his financial contributions as Adamari’s partner and Alaïa’s father. Ceriani asked him about his work as a householder, when he was in charge of her daughter’s care. A theme that the businessman did not hesitate to accept with ease and pride.

At one point in the conversation with Elisa Beristain’s partner, he asked her what Toni thought about the new figure of her current ex, to which he replied: “I have always liked … when it has had its moments. Now she has another moment when she feels really good about herself. I am very happy about that … For me she has always been a great woman“.

From the conversation that Toni had with Ceriani, many rumors and hypotheses have now been triggered, one of these is that now there is the possibility of that the Spanish and the Puerto Rican live a reconciliation in Spain and that in this country they could even marry.

