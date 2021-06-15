Toni Costa is on the cover of a magazine with Alaïa and shows that she does not need the fame of Adamari López



Toni Costa appears on the cover of a magazine with Alaïa and shows that she does not need the fame of Adamari López.

Although many have called him “maintained” and even “householder”, the truth is that Toni Costa has not stopped working. Not only was he in California twice in less than a week but now is the cover of the magazine “Siempre” in the Father’s Day edition together with his beautiful daughter, Alaïa Costa, and thus has made it clear that he does not need the fame of the host of “Hoy Día”, Adamari López. The “Mira Quien Baila” star proved to have carved her own path.

The handsome Spanish dancer Toni Costa and his offspring, the fruit of his relationship with Adamari López, Alaïa Costa, they appear very smiling on the cover of the magazine “Siempre”, where the dancer confessed how He faces fatherhood now that he is estranged from Adamari and also advised parents who, like him, have to raise their children from a separation. “Whatever the duration of this stage in our lives, let them do everything in their power to continue with their routine, to remain present, to multiply everything, the attention, communication, dedication and demonstrations of love towards her, but above all the connection, respect and good manners with her mother, since we continue to be an example for her and we continue to be a team in charge of the well-being and upbringing of our daughter, assured the dancer.

Regarding how fatherhood changed his life, he assured that nobody prepares you for that, but that when your child is born, you already know perfectly what you should do while being open to receiving advice. He says that Alaïa’s love changed him: “Obviously, it is a different love, taken to another level, for a daughter you give your life, for a daughter you put everything aside, for a daughter you will do everything humanly possible to see her happy and happy. more importantly, I know that nothing and nobody will ever be able to change that, the true love I feel for her ”, were part of the statements of Toni Costa for the magazine of which she is the cover.

Just a few days ago, Toni Costa, who is very devout, entrusted himself to his saint Saint Anthony of Padua to protect him from evil. Meanwhile, Adamari goes to mass every week. This is something that Alaïa has inherited. Not long ago the little girl prayed for her parents and grandparents, all of whom were also very believers. Without a doubt, the children are what they see and, although life may take them their separate ways, there is no doubt that as parents and as he himself says: “team”, they are one of the strongest and what better example than the daughter so great they have.