Toni Costa is in Italy with Alaïa and Adamari López absent on social networks

We already know that Toni Costa was in Spain with Alaïa. Also that Adamari Lopez supposedly he would travel to meet them both. This reactivated rumors of a possible reconciliation. However, Hoy Día’s host has been absent from social networks. While, Toni he keeps posting on his Instagram stories that he is in Capri, Italy walking and eating like the gods with Alaïa.

After Adamari Lopez She posted that she was going out on a family trip wearing a very short flannel shirt and her new figure, no more was heard from her. Literal, the presenter of Telemundo it has been taken a vacation from social media. Is with Toni Costa and Alaïa? It is not known. Everything would indicate yes, because Toni, who always pans people around her, would not have done them this time. Also, it is seen that both he and Alaïa are not alone. The noise at the food table gives them away. So, in theory, Toni is enjoying Italy and Adamari his absence from social networks.

In another story Toni Costa showed the sea. Suddenly, what appears to be a woman’s bag is carried over his shoulder. This can belong to any member of your family, but it could also belong to his ex Adamari López. Let us remember that she herself, and then he, were the ones who announced their separation by the good of Alaïa. Hence, multiple rumors have arisen ranging from Toni Costa is a kept and was unfaithful, until “Shorty” he just got tired. The truth is Toni can be seen very happy, serene and cheerful from Italy.

Just yesterday Toni Costa and Alaïa traveled from Spain to Italy. The Spanish dancer himself shared in his stories that they were at the Madrid airport and later your arrival in Italy. Adamari López has been absent from their networks for days. Toni, on the other hand, has published not only this trip but all the dates that come with his Zumba classes both in the United States and in Spain itself.

Days ago she was on the cover of People en Español magazine, where she appeared dancing with Alaïa and spoke of the importance for him that both his daughter and Adamari be happy. End this story as it ends made it very clear that this is its main purpose. Recently he also offered another interview to the magazine “Siempre Mujer”, where he made it very clear that last Father’s Day would be different because he would go to Spanish soil with Alaïa without Adamari, but at the time it also made it clear that she would be joining the trip later. For now, we will have to settle for what Toni publishes and lets us know. If you want to know more go to their Instagram stories.