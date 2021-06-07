Toni Costa is in California and he is seen smiling and working

Much has been said since Adamari López said through a statement that she separated from her partner of 10 years ago and father of his daughter Alaïa, Toni Costa. The spanish dancer decided to take a plane to California. From there has been seen smiling, working hard in his Zumba classes and relaxed.

It is not known for sure if Toni Costa he would be sad or, if on the contrary, he is trying to hide as much as he can the pain of this separation. What is evident is that the dancer is working hard. He traveled to California to teach a series of Zumba classes, franchise with which he has been working for a long time. This would somewhat appease the rumors that have pointed him to living off the host of Hoy Día, Adamari López.

Precisely, the program “Chisme No Like” has called it maintained and Javier Ceriani, its host, says that the Spaniard was dedicated to household matters and to taking care of little Alaïa, While “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo is working. But the truth is that, regardless of the dynamics, it was 10 years that they lasted together.

Now the same show business program has ensured that Toni Costa likes both men and women equally and that Adamari knew from the beginning. In theory, the dancer would have had a first love at the age of 18 and that, a long time later, even after being born Alaïa, was reunited with this gentleman and his current partner. They also stated that Adamari He met them both and he turned a blind eye to all of this.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain say that the crisis of 2018 was unleashed because Adamari found gay pornography in the father of his daughter and also various compromising messages on his cell phone. From there, they separated for a while, which People en Español would have claimed these days, which Toni Costa’s anger exploded. The latter replied to People en Español directly in the account of Instagram from the magazine: “I said I was not going to say anything but I cannot ignore this, THAT INFORMATION IS AN ABSOLUTE LIE, we thank you for PLEASE DO NOT INVENT, it is not healthy, thank you.”

As for giving statements, both said they would be the only ones to broadcast, but Toni could not hold back when responding to People en Español. From then on, they have not spoken with any other medium but they have been seen active on social networks.

Both Toni and Adamari have shared with Alaïa and it is seen that they are paying all their attention and trying to do their best not to be affected by the situation, or by the rumors, to give their daughter the greatest possible stability in these difficult moments that the family is going through.