Toni Costa is broken when he remembers how he was about to lose Adamari López

Toni Costa is happy to be part of Look Who Baila, with Univision. And to return year after year to a program that has given him so much. Where he even found the woman of his life, Adamari Lopez. In an interview with Lourdes stephen the choreographer recalled how he began his romance with the Puerto Rican. Ensuring that this was not a crush, that love did not arise as a result of that kiss orchestrated during the tango. He came after they met. The kiss, according to Toni, allowed them to get closer.

The Spaniard recognizes that everyone who knows Adamari loves her and admires her for her way of being and her strength. About the wedding, he also spoke with Lourdes and made it clear that it was canceled because the pandemic broke out in March 2020, just when they had everything organized.

The most difficult part of this conversation made the choreographer cut his voice because he admits that he was about to lose it, at the end of 2018, when the actress had to be admitted to the hospital for influenza:My eyes are watering because it was so hard. It was very hard to see what situation she was in. Seeing that she was absent, it was an uncertainty, it was a fear because you saw her super weak, super vulnerable, she was further away than here“.

Toni also added: “She was very bad, she was very bad. He was absent for many days, you can imagine, but thank God, he gave us a lesson in strength and will to live again.“.

Here you can see the full interview of Toni Costa with Lourdes Stephen.

