Toni Costa goes on with his life and leaves



Toni Costa and Adamari López.

Photo: John Parra. / Getty Images

Toni Costa goes on with his life. He has separated from Adamari López but that is not why he has neglected his daughter Alaïa. On the contrary, he not only goes to school for her, but also comes home to play with her. Through his Instagram stories, the public has seen how he has spent much of the morning with his only daughter. For hours later to leave.

Always in IG stories, the Spanish dancer showed how he was boarding a plane and it seems that it is destined for California. Thanks to Zumba, the Spaniard has a busy week giving his famous dance classes with this dynamic that has also earned him international fame.

He, for now, formerly of Adamari López, seems to be taking refuge in work and in his daughter, in the midst of the crisis that he is now going through with the one who until a few weeks ago was his fiancée. And it is that even when Toni has maintained a more hopeful speech, Adamari seems to have everything clearer and to have put an end to their relationship. Because, the fans have toned it, the Puerto Rican has stopped wearing the engagement ring.

They uncovered the crisis: Gossip No Like announced in January 2021 that Toni Costa no longer lived with Adamari López

For May 18, Toni said: “I love you so much”, this together with a video in which he congratulated his then fiancée on her birthday. Now it is known that the party he planned never took place, because apparently, the relationship was already going through problems. But still he maintained his love for Adamari, whom he describes as: “The love of my life.”

But Adamari has removed the ring.

But Toni fans continue to trust him. “We support you Tony! You are good! And we know it! Dad # 1, “they tell him. I have even recommended that you move on with your life. May he trust and surrender to God: “Success, may your success take you to the heights, may your life be prosperous, may it be full, may it be full. Do not collapse for nothing, remember God is perfect and when he does something he does it perfectly, but when we want perfection we must be calm, although it is late because God is in control. So no matter how dark the way for God may seem, there are no impossibilities, much less darkness. Toni may your life be full because God is with you ”

