Toni Costa faces the rumors about his sexuality, if he is a kept and the reconciliation with Adamari?

Toni Costa Breaks the silence and faces the rumors about his sexuality, if he is a kept and the reconciliation with Adamari?

Surprised by Javier Ceriani in Los Angeles, where he was giving a Zumba master class, and although at first he tried to escape when the Argentine waited for him outside the gym to interview him, he finally showed his face.

“Does it bother you that they say you’re gay?”, Ceriani shot almost point-blank at Toni Costa, who did not hesitate to return it answered … “You will know, because it is you who says so”…

With a lot of tension, but with respect, the presenter of ‘Chisme No Like’ on YouTube and “Chisme en Vivo ‘on Estrella TV, addressed all the issues: the alleged relationships of the dancer with men, the alleged infidelity, if Adamari kept it, and even if he really has hopes of reconciliation.

Here is part of the interview that every journalist wanted to do and Ceriani, who gave him the hardest, got it:

– Are there possibilities of reconciliation?

“Of course always”.

– Was there infidelity?

“Not”.

-Does it bother you that they say you’re gay, with other dancers …?

“In what you base?”.

-There are people who said it, People said it a year ago …

“You will know, because it is you who says it … Each one with respect for people as it may, nWe don’t have to say absolutely anything because it’s all a lie, we always talk to show our life as we have done, but we can not tolerate the lies that are made, because they are not fair.

-What is it that hurt you the most of all the lies?

“What can affect my daughter Alaïa, it is very important, and grown people like you should know we have a little girl that can affect them in the future and they have to think about that ”.

-You show a lot on your social networks, you show your privacy, we have the right to interfere.

“With respect always, what has to prevail here is respect for people, and it has to be there because we continue to be people. There has been a separation, which is not the first or the last that any couple has had, and we work on it, but from there to everything they are doing is not fair.

-Why does Adamari say that it is not healthy to continue with you?

“We will have to ask her, right? I can’t answer you for her“.

-Does it hurt to be told to stay?

“No, not at all, time and demonstrations put people in their place, and I I’ve always worked since I was 15, but hey, it’s normal for people to cross, nothing happens, what matters is what my family and the people who love me think ”.

-What did Adamari lack in you?

“Everything that belongs to her has to answer, I can’t answer you about it“.

-Toni, are you straight?

“Is it okay to ask that? You are laughing at what you are asking. Everything that is said is a lie, you do not have a proof to prove something like that because it is a lie“.

-Why did you remove her from your Instagram profile (Adamari)?

“I can change the photo as many times as I want, and that does not have to promote anything else, uThese are dedicated to that, to look for the return to the revolt and here there is nothing else ”.

-You were a good householder, you took care of many things.

“I was a couple, I was a dad, I was a partner, and if something had to be fixed, I fix it, why spend that money if I can do it“.

-Why have they never married in 10 years?

‘God’s time is perfect, when God says we’ll get married if it has to be like this“.

-You still have hope …

“And there will be, you’ll see, I am safer because I am living it ”.

-Are you mad at us?

“I am not angry, but they have to be a little more careful with what you say… ”.

-Is there reconciliation?

“Time will tell”.

-You want to?

I’ve always wanted…

-And why not her?

She too, but it is a process that we are going through like any couple and we must respect, time will tell, and If it has to be to be together we will be and if not it is the best for each one separatelyWho knows … What we can’t do is force, damage, that’s not right.

-And if he doesn’t choose you, what happens?

“This is life”.

Let us remember that a few weeks ago, Adamari López exclusively confirmed to us that she was separated from her daughter’s father. Then Toni also spoke but from social networks and his message was a little more hopeful. Now, as the dancer says, only time will tell.

