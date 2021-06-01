Toni Costa explodes before the accusations of infidelity around his separation from Adamari López

The separation of Adamari Lopez Y Toni Costa It monopolized the spotlight in recent days, a situation that gave rise to an infinity of rumors and speculation about the reason that led the couple to make this complicated decision.

It seemed that one of those reasons would have come to light when the journalist Javier Ceriani He hinted that probably Adamari, a few months ago began to worry more about his image due to a possible “competition”.

Now, and after days in silence, it was the dancer who reacted on social networks against the versions that point to an infidelity on his part and issued a forceful message on the controversial issue that surrounds it.

Surprised and offended, the Spaniard did not remain silent and He disapproved of rumors about their breakup, asking his followers not to believe lies.

“Regrettable. Please do not believe all the lies they are telling, do not get carried away by what they invent, all that comes from empty and loveless hearts. God’s timing is perfect, “he wrote through his stories on Instagram.

The breakup, which arises after 10 years of marriage, took their followers by surprise, as they seemed to be very happy together accompanied by their daughter Alaïa.

After announcing their separation on May 27, Toni made it very clear that he and his still wife will continue working to recover their family and have a future together, that is why, in his opinion, it is terrible that conclusions are being issued outside of place.