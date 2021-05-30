Toni Costa explodes against People en Español and assures that they published a lie

Adamari Lopez top the headline charts since they decided parting ways to reassess the relationship, as she said in a statement that she posted on video on her account Instagram. Many are the media that are after celebrities to find out the true reason for the couple breakup. One of them is People in spanish, who published details of a previous separation. Given this, the Spanish dancer pointed out that what the magazine says is a lie.

The publication published on his Instagram account that several years ago, Toni and Today’s “La Chaparrita” they had overcome a separation. They claim that a source close to the couple told them: “It is not the first time that they separate and reconcile. Years ago there was a breakup and he was living outside the house for several months and they returned ”. The dancer responded indignantly and asking the media to do not lie or invent.

“I said I was not going to say anything but I cannot ignore this, THAT INFORMATION IT’S AN ABSOLUTE LIE, we thank you that DO NOT INVENT PLEASE, it’s not healthy, thank you, “he wrote on the Instagram account of People in spanish.

Last week, Adamari exclusively confirmed to our newspaper that they were indeed separated. Then she He said it through the Telemundo cameras. Minutes later posted a video statement in which he clearly said that they were taking time to reassess the relationship, that it was a hard time, but that they were doing everything for Alaïa’s well-being. She was also very emphatic in saying that they would be the only statements she would issue, regarding the time she asked for support and a lot of love from her fans.

For its part, Toni also issued a statement but in writing in which it said basically the same thing. However, despite having promised not to give statements or comment on the matter, he decided to raise his voice. Remember that People in spanish They have always been seen to be very close to the Costa-López family, but apparently it was worth it for Toni and he just made it clear to the magazine.

People also assured that, in that separation, the couple had managed to keep the news out of the eye of the press hurricane. A very different thing to what has happened this time, where everyone wants to know details of the separation of one of the most beloved couples in the Hispanic entertainment industry.

