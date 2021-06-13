Toni Costa entrusts himself to his saint to: “protect him from evil”

In the middle of the hard separation between Toni Costa and Adamari López Much has been said about the true reasons for it. However, nothing has come out of their mouths beyond what they post on their social networks. This time it was Toni Costa, who raised his voice and because it was the day of Saint Anthony, his saint, decided to entrust himself to him so that: “I protect him from evil.”, as he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Today is my Saint, June 13! Saint Anthony of paduaFrom a very young age they gave me to him and I assure you that this date, June 13, has always been full of joys in my family and my professional career, that is why I share this writing with you, he is very powerful with his prayer and I entrust myself to him and to God so that nothing and no one hurts us and above all that he always protects us from evil. Amen ”, wrote Toni while publishing a picture of it as an image.

There is no doubt that Toni has not had a good time and that she has clung to her faith so that she does not allow herself to be affected by the leads and brings around her separation from Adamari López. Everything indicates that he is a religious man like the host of Hoy Día and that both are being entrusted to their respective saints or their own faith to accept this difficult moment they are going through and above all so that, as Toni implies, evil does not reach them.

Adamari López, for her part, also went to mass like last Sundays in the company of course with her little daughter Alaïa, who despite being only 6 years old already prays very well and even asked Papa Dios for her parents and grandparents . As well as he has learned meditation with “La Chaparrita” from Telemundo. These tools will undoubtedly make Alaïa a noble and very serene human being.

Just a few days ago on the celebrity show Gisme No Like they assured that the couple took the advice of Toni’s parents and are going to religious therapy to make one last effort to save their marriage. However, Adamari has already been seen reorganizing some things in his house now that Toni Costa already lives in it.

The truth is that few know what really happens within the family. Both have been very discreet with this and at some point they made it clear, after publishing their respective statements where they indicated that they had made the decision to separate, that those would be the only statements they would issue in this regard.