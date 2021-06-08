Toni Costa enjoyed the last day of classes with her daughter Alaïa

Toni Costa put aside her worries to have a great time with her daughter Alaïa on the last day of school. While the separation of the dancer and Adamari López is still a surprise for his fans, the Zumba instructor is also closer to the little girl and accompanied her to a very special day at school, in which they said goodbye to a school year between games and activities recreational.

Father and daughter searched for hidden messages in the school fountain, which were kept in glass bottles and that each of Alaïa’s classmates had to fish. Although they did not reveal the content, it could be phrases that will help the little ones to be better students in the next school years.

Toni and Alaïa also toured the outside areas of the school as part of the activities that the teachers devised for the little ones to say goodbye to the place where they cultivate their minds. After a time full of physical activities, the children and their parents enjoyed a snack with sandwiches and desserts.

In the end, Alaïa and her colleagues made their own slushies, with different fruit flavors. The six-year-old combined nearly seven colors in her glass, while Toni enjoyed a simple melon flavor.

Ignoring the rumors

Last week, Adamari López and Toni Costa confirmed that they were separated. A day later the Hoy Día presenter and her daughter left for Utah to attend a wedding. Toni, meanwhile, traveled to Puerto Rico to spend time relaxing on a golf course and accompanied by family.

© @ toniAdamari López and Toni Costa focus on the well-being of their daughter after confirming their separation

Both the dancer and the TV presenter chose not to heed the rumors that emerged after their surprise announcement. Instead, Toni prefers to share her day-to-day with her followers as she has done for months, and in her posts you can see that her relationship with Alaïa has not changed at all, as she continues to take her to her classes or play with her in home. Adamari, on the other hand, opted for silence on social media.

