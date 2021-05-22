Toni Costa drools when he sees the changes that the exercise has produced in Adamari López’s body



Adamari López.

Photo: Hoy Día / Courtesy

It is not a secret that Adamari Lopez She is now thinner and that the public is fascinated with the achievements she is exposing every day through the Telemundo screens. Nor is this a secret to Toni Costa, his partner and father of his daughter Alaïa.

However, and not by living together and seeing each other every day, this famous choreographer skimps when it comes to paying compliments or compliments to his partner. On the contrary, it is even more daring. Through Instagram, for example, he expressed the following, when he saw her in a fitted white dress: “My God, how are you getting!”

Something that is important to note is that the followers of the host are really pleased with the wardrobe that Ada wears to the program “Hoy Día”. This did not happen when she was the host of the defunct “Un Nuevo Día”, where she received offensive comments from her detractors on a daily basis. Some went so far as to ask for the locker room team that supposedly works with the Puerto Rican to be fired.

Some say that now even the most baggy dresses favor her, because before because of her curves they gave her more volume, today they literally simply slide over her body, showing how much she has lost weight.

In this process they also praise that Adamari looks even younger, even though this week he turned 50 years old. On Instagram there are many who say that he currently looks like 20 years younger. And repeatedly they call her “doll.”

It is true that some garments are more successful in the public opinion, but to date, certainly, none of the outfits that have been presented in the program can be considered a wardrobe error.

It is also true that it is valid that everyone has a favorite outfit in relation to all those that Adamari has shown in Hoy Día and among the most popular are:

