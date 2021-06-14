Toni Costa deleted his profile photo with Adamari López from the networks

Two weeks after the breakdown of Adamari Lopez Y Toni Costa , it seems that little by little they are turning this page in their lives. Both have resumed their professional activities, in addition to having surrounded themselves with the people who esteem them the most. In addition to that, in their social networks they have already begun to show signs of wanting to leave this painful chapter behind. The Spanish dancer has decided to change the profile picture on his Instagram account.

© @ toniToni Costa changed her profile photo, but she still follows Adamari on social media

Before, Toni had a family image as her profile photo along with Adamari and Alaïa. Now that a couple of weeks have passed since the announcement of their breakup, it seems that there is no going back and the choreographer has decided to put a photo next to his little Alaïa.

© @ toniToni changed his profile picture

Fans of the couple have been struck by this movement, as it could be the sign of a final goodbye between the two. And it is that the messages that each one gave separately a few days ago in which they spoke of their situation had different nuances; On the one hand, ‘Ada’ implied that this separation was final, while the Spanish dancer still had hopes of returning to her , since in his statement he indicated that they were “temporarily separated.”

Despite this slight change in their networks, Toni still follows Adamari and vice versa, in addition to the fact that neither of them have deleted their photos together, as couples usually do.

While their personal situation ends up being clarified, Adamari and Toni have sought support from their people and have also taken refuge at work. Adamari spent the weekend in Miami with her closest circle of workers, while Toni traveled to California for work reasons.