Toni Costa confirms his separation with Adamari López

Toni Costa Y Adamari Lopez they have gone their separate ways. Far from being one more rumor in their love story of more than 10 years It is a reality that the Puerto Rican spoke about on Hoy Día. “I have made the determination to separate from Toni,” she said through tears in front of the cameras despite being one of the most difficult topics to share with her followers. Minutes later, Toni took his social networks to confirm, for his part, the separation that took everyone by surprise .

© HolaToni Costa issued a statement in which he confirmed his separation from Adamari López

“Hello family! They know that I have always made them part of my life, I have not only shared my day-to-day with you, but also the important moments that have marked my family and professional life ”, the Spanish dancer began his writing. And he continued: “Therefore, it is essential for me to continue to count on your understanding and support at this time.”

Toni added: “With all the affection, respect and gratitude that I have for you, I inform you that Adamari and I are temporarily separated”. On the future of his daughter, Alaïa, he said: “It has been 10 years of relationship where we have lived incredible and unforgettable moments as a couple and in which union and love led us to achieve what we most wanted, to be parents. Alaïa is a being of light, the fruit of our love and now and always deserves to have love, happiness and stability ”.

© @ toniNi Toni ni Adamari revealed what led them to go their separate ways

Like the TV presenter, she did not reveal what prompted them to go their separate ways; However, in an interview that Adamari offered to Mandy fridmann For La Opinion, he expressed that there was a wear and tear in the relationship that little by little reached this point.

In her own words, the Puerto Rican assured that it was she who made the decision to separate, a detail that can be seen in the message from Toni, who still seeks to fight to have her family united as she was until a few months ago. “We will continue working to recover our family and have a future together,” said Toni.

© @ hoydiaAdamari confirmed that it was she who decided to separate from Toni

“These are the only statements I will give and I appreciate the respect you can give me at this time for the good of both of us and our daughter. I always appreciate your prayers and unconditional love. Thank you so much, I love you ”, concluded Toni to sign his name.

Toni Costa, always present for Alaïa

Despite the rumors in their relationship, Toni always stayed with her daughter without allowing it to affect her. Adamari’s statements were released this morning in the newspaper La Opinion to later confirm everything on television.

© @ adamarilopezToni no longer lives in the same house as Adamari and Alaïa