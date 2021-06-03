Toni Costa, between family after the announcement of his separation from Adamari López

The fans of Adamari López and Toni Costa are still trying to understand what happened between the couple so that from one moment to the next they would publicly confirm that the rumors of their separation were real. While the news continues to echo among her followers, the Hoy Día presenter went on a trip to Utah with her six-year-old daughter Alaïa to attend a wedding and step away from the topic.

Toni, for her part, packed her bags and left for Puerto Rico. And although he is far from his little girl and the woman with whom he expected to walk down the aisle, he did not forget his daughter and continued with his weekend plans. In addition, he took to the networks to stop the rumors about their separation.