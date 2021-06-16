Toni Costa and Alaïa are already on Spanish soil with the warmth of their family



Toni Costa and Alaïa are already with the Spanish family in Valencia Spain.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo / Sipa USA. / Grosby Group

We recently announced the statements that I would have given you Toni Costa to the Always Woman magazine, in which he said that this Father’s Day his celebration would be different. The dancer revealed that he would travel only with Alaïa to visit his family in Spain. As posted on his Instagram stories, Adamari López’s ex He is already on Spanish soil with his daughter Alaïa and surrounded by the warmth of his relatives.

“We arrived… We have to wait for the suitcases. They don’t come out. Yaya, Aunt Lorena and Cousin Noe are already outside waiting for us, “he said. Toni Costa while holding in his arms Alaïa. Minutes later he made another publication in which he said that he was only half an hour from his homeland, Valencia. In the car he was traveling you could see his mother, sister, niece and of course, Alaïa. The Spaniard seemed lively, energetic and very happy with be with their relatives.

In the interview for Siempre Mujer magazine, as we told you on Monday, Toni spoke about the importance of fatherhood for him and how he saw it now that parted ways with Adamari López and what does he recommend to parents who, like him, are in the same situation. “Whatever the duration of this stage in our lives, let them do everything in their power to continue with their routine, to remain present, to multiply everything, the attention, communication, dedication and demonstrations of love towards her, but above all the connection, respect and good manners with her mother, since we continue to be an example for her and we continue to be a team in charge of the well-being and upbringing of our daughter, ”said Toni.

But now, more recently, he offered an exclusive interview to People en Español, where he leaves open some possibility of reconciliation between him and the host of the Telemundo morning show, but putting it in the hands of God and destiny: “Adamari is going to join the trip a little later with his brothers … God is the only one who knows what can happen between us … “, Toni told the publication.

He also assured that the idea of ​​both, as Alaïa’s parents, is to grow whatever happens. For her part, Adamari López, the only thing she published on her social networks was the look she used in “Hoy Día” and she has not given any more interviews about it after the exclusive she gave to journalist Mandy Fridmman and the subsequent statement she issued. through his Instagram account.