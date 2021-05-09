Toni Costa and Adamari López move their fans to the bone for their messages on Mother’s Day

Today is Mother’s Day in many parts of the world and here in the United States. So, many celebrities have devoted themselves to dedicating emotional words, messages and images to their mothers in their day. Obviously, Adamari López and Toni Costa, the most spoiled couple on television, were not far behind and published on their respective Instagram accounts some messages for Mother’s Day that moved to the bone and melted the hearts of all his fans.

First was Adamari Lopez The one who published a photo with her beautiful daughter Alaïa some photos where she appears dressed in blue and the little one with star prints. “Having you has been the greatest blessing God could have sent me. Being a mom @alaia is what I have wanted the most in life, thank you for your magic, for being my star, for bringing me so much love and allowing me to celebrate this special day… I love you! Happy Mother’s Day ”, were part of the words with which the host of the Telemundo show, “Hoy Día”, paid tribute to the most important job he has had in his life, that of being a mother.

Of course, she did not leave out the woman who drove her for many years and to whom she has said not once, but many times: “She owes him everything.” It is about his mother, who died in 2019, a victim of cancer. In addition to that he said that the month of May It is a very important month for her, as it is not only the month of flowers but also her birthday.

Adamari explained to Alaïa Costa in a video, the importance of remembering her grandmother Vidalina Torres, who has a reserved place inside the famous woman’s house. There, in that little corner, they put fresh flowers for him and that way they can feel him close. “La Chaparrita” ensures that fresh flowers bring joy and that is why, she loves to have the house full of them and also, place it near some of portraits of his mother.

For his part, the Spanish dancer did not miss the opportunity to celebrate and dedicate a heartfelt message to the love of his life and the mother of his daughter, Adamari López. His message melted the hearts of all who went through the Instagram account of one of the main figures of “Look who is dancing.”

“Alaïa, my daughter, one day you will know what a mother’s love is, you will feel the way a mother looks, you will be a great mother … since you are special and lucky because you have the best example of a mother in the world.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!! @adamarilopez @alaia, I love you! ”were Toni’s words with which he showed the pride he feels for his partner and the love he professes for him.

