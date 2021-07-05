Toni Bou wins in France and is more leader

07/04/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

Toni Bou28 times trial world champion, he achieved his second victory of the year in the outdoor World Championship today in Charade (France). After completing a very close first round, the Repsol Honda rider finished the 12 zones, scoring 19 points. In the afternoon, the Repsol Honda team rider made only one mistake and finished the second round with only 5 points.

With this result and after having won the first of the two races that were held in Italy, Toni Bou increases the leading distance in the general classification with a total of 57 accumulated points and 10 of advantage over Adam Raga and already has 220 victories in his record.Toni Bou has acknowledged that “today I am very happy. After committing a mistake in the first round, the second has been incredible. I have committed an unusual five, but more than for the points, it has been a very good round because of the sensations that I have. All in all, it has been a very good weekend for us, I felt very competitive after the changes to the bike. We adjusted it for the height of this race and it really worked for us. I want to congratulate the whole team for the work. Now we go on vacation with a very good taste in our mouths and very well recovered. Andorra is always complicated for me, but I also have an extra motivation & rdquor ;.

The third round of the World Cup will be in Andorra on August 20, 21 and 22.

French GP:

1st Toni Bou (Honda) 24

2nd Matteo Grattarola (Beta) 46

3rd Adam Raga (TRRS) 46

4th Takahisa Fujinami (Honda) 50

5th Miquel Gelabert (Gas Gas) 52

This is how the World Cup goes:

1st Toni Bou (Honda) 57

2nd Adam Raga (TRRS) 47

3ºMattero Grattarola (Beta) 43

4th Takahisa Fujinami (Honda) 42

5th Jeroni Fajardo (Sherco) 33