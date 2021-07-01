Toni Bou, to defend his leadership in France

07/01/2021 at 11:43 AM CEST

Toni Bou (Repsol Honda) arrives at the third race of the Trial World Championship, at the Charade circuit, with the clear objective of defending the leadership of the competition in the only competition day that will be played.

Bou He already put the recovery of his left leg to the test in a very tough race at the start of the World Cup in the Italian town of Tolmezzo a few weeks ago, and now he hopes to be in even better condition.

The Piera driver, who has won twelve times in France, will seek to match Dougie Lampkin and Adam Raga as pilots with the highest number of triumphs in France.

The Charade race will be held in a single day of competition with only two laps of a course with twelve zones located in the facilities of the Charade circuit, taking advantage of the orography of the terrain, located near Clermont-Ferrand, in the center of the country.

“The first two races in Italy went very well, I would even say they were better than we expected and now more days have passed since the operation and everything should be consolidating”, he explains Toni Bou, who emphasizes that he has continued to physically prepare for a very demanding championship.

“In France, with only one day of racing, I hope it will be better for me, but we already saw in Tolmezzo that there is a lot of equality and there can always be surprises, although I hope to see myself on the podium again,” he says.