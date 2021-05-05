Toni Bou, left leg fibula operated

05/05/2021 at 6:14 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Toni Bou, rider of the Repsol Honda trial team, He was operated this afternoon at the Mi Tres Torres Clinic in Barcelona of a fibula fracture in his left leg, after suffering a fall while training.

Toni Bou, twenty-eight times world trial champion, suffered a fall while training and had to undergo surgery urgently to reduce the recovery period, according to his team in a statement.

The one-hour operation It consisted of an “osteosynthesis with a plate in the fibula of his left leg” It was performed by Dr. Josep Torrent and Dr. Maurise Saur, from iMove Traumatology, and was supervised by the team doctor, Joaquim Terricabras.

The estimated time to start the recovery is about ten days, so it is expected that Toni Bou can get back on the bike in about three weeks to continue with his preparation for the start of the Trial World Championship, which will start in Tolmezzo (Italy) on June 12 and 13.