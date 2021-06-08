Toni Bou begins the defense of his world crown in Italy

06/08/2021 at 12:33 PM CEST

Italy will once again be the scene of the TrialGP World Championship, this time for the inaugural test of the championship that will begin this coming weekend with two scoring days of competition.

The main question that arises in these moments is to know how Toni Bou will arrive at this first date of the season after the fibula fracture of his left leg that he suffered a few weeks ago while training on a motorcycle. After your operation performed by the doctor Josep Torrent and the doctor Maurise saur at the Mi Tres Torres clinic and supervised by the team’s doctor, doctor Joaquim Terricabras, The Repsol Honda Trial Team rider started a program of rehabilitation that has already allowed him to get back on the motorcycle just a few days ago.

The sensations of Bou They are good and he is confident that he will be able to defend his status as current World Champion in the race that opens the TrialGP world competition in Tolmezzo, Italy, on June 12 and 13. With fourteen titles behind him, Bou is looking to expand his impressive track record in the most uncertain season. In Italy, Toni Bou has achieved victory fourteen times, the last twelve in a row.

His teammate, the Japanese pilot Takahisa fujinami, will begin its twenty-sixth consecutive season in the highest competition. ‘Fujigas’, World Champion in 2004, hopes to have a satisfactory season – with the podium as the main objective – since the shortened 2020 calendar and the concentration of races prevented him from obtaining a good performance at the start of the championship. In the Italian racing history, Fujinami has obtained five victories and remains the driver with the highest number of podiums, 22.

The Italy 2021 TrialGP will be held in Tolmezzo, in the Udine region, at the foot of the Eastern Alps. The new regulations for this season affect the route, which will have, unlike last season, only two laps to a total of 12 zones.

The maximum time allowed to complete the first round will be two and a half hours. After a 15-minute rest for the refreshment station, the second pass through the zones must be carried out in one hour and 45 minutes, the maximum total time allowed per driver being 4 hours and 30 minutes. On Saturday, the race will start at 10:00 and on Sunday, at 09:00.