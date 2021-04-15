Toni Bou and Nandu Jubany, two masters who challenge each other

04/15/2021 at 11:38 AM CEST

For a day , Toni Bou has been placed under the chef’s orders Nandu Jubany in a double challenge that included trial master classes for the master of the stove. Toni Bou, 28 times World Champion and Nandu Jubany, renowned chef with three Repsol suns, have switched roles for a day. In the video you can see some of the best moments of the two figures of their respective trades. +

TONI BOU:

“We’ve had a day where I think both Nandu Jubany and I have had a great time. It has been great to be able to learn some cooking with a teacher next to me like Nandu. As you can see, I don’t think I’m going to dedicate myself to this. I have been amazed with the level to prepare any dish, no matter how simple it may seem. It was a good experience and I think Nandu also had a good time with the trial bike & rdquor ;.

NANDU JUBANY

“Today the challenge has been very good, but I think that I am not going to dedicate myself to trial. You have to be very crazy to do what these great athletes do. The kitchen, however, I think can help the pilots, not only to take care of themselves when eating, but also to help them concentrate and be calm when working under pressure. Toni has done very well & mldr; as an apprentice. I just hope he wins another World Cup to see how he prepares a dish like the one he made today & rdquor; for his team.