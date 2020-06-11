Actress Toni Acosta tells how Jarabe de Palo pushed her to pursue her dream and how she told Pau Donés. Pau Donés, has left us And thousands of fans still mourn the enormous human and artistic loss that their goodbye entails. However, and being faithful to the positive attitude that the singer maintained towards life until the last of his days, from his death such incredible stories are born. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> The leader of Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés has left us and thousands of fans still mourn the enormous human and artistic loss that his goodbye entails, however, and being faithful to the positive attitude that the singer maintained towards life until the last of his days, stories of his death are born as incredible as this one. The beautiful theme called “Once, a dream” talks about launching yourself to pursue your dreams even if they may or may not come true later, and in the case of Toni Acosta, it was fulfilled! That Mexican waitress that Pau Donés spoke about in a ‘Country Weekly’ years ago, was her. In the newspaper clipping that Toni Acosta still has and that he has shared on his Instagram profile, Donés explained in an interview that one night with the group, dining at a Mexican, a waitress spoke to him.

It is curious not only the emotional story but the fact that, like Toni, we always think that there will be an occasion, that there will be time to say what we feel to others, and yet life is a while and it is worth not waiting.

Wherever she is, Pau has surely left a thousand and one stories as inspiring and incredible as the one Toni Acosta lived, going from being a waitress to becoming what she always dreamed of, a successful actress who can live on her passion.

especially those of Dani Rovira who fights against the same disease: “Thank you Pau for the excitement. & nbsp; Thank you for the lesson. & nbsp; We are coming for four days … let’s think carefully about how we are going to invest it. Thank you all for everything you give me, which is much more than what I ask ”. & nbsp;” data-reactid = “37”> The networks have also been filled with words of love and respect towards the artist, among them, especially those of Dani Rovira who fights against the same disease: “Thank you Pau for the emotion. Thank you for the Lesson. We come for four days … let’s think carefully about how we are going to invest it. Thank you all for everything you give me, which is much more than I ask for. ”

More stories that may interest you

The story of ‘La flaca’, the song that launched Pau Donés to stardom& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 40 “> The story of ‘La flaca’, the song that launched Pau Donés to stardom

This is how Eugenia Silva says goodbye to her ex, Pau Donés& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 41 “> This is how Eugenia Silva dismisses her ex, Pau Donés

Andreu Buenafuente pays tribute to Pau Donés: “He said that one should not be afraid of death”“data-reactid =” 42 “> Andreu Buenafuente pays tribute to Pau Donés:” He said that one should not be afraid of death “