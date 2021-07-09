Toni Acosta responds implacably to Florentino Fernández on Instagram: “If I were you …”

Florentino Fernández, known as Flo, has made a big mess on Twitter by speaking in an interview with El Mundo in these terms about the controversy of women in comedy.

When asked about what happened in La Chocita del Loro, a well-known local in Madrid whose director stated in SER that almost no women acted there because “much of the humor they do is victimizing or very feminist”, the comedian left an answer that been widely criticized.

“He who has talent, comes out. We have had great comedians in the history of Spain and if there are fewer now, well, there are no comedians for children or the elderly. They had to hire more women. ‘ Well, if they have talent, they should be hired and, if not, then no. Just like men. I don’t think it is a question of saying that you have to hire them because this has to be that way, “he said.

After the uproar, Fernández has posted a video on his social networks to try to explain his words. The comedian has pointed out that above all he wants is “equal opportunities for comedians and comedians” and that he is aware that until not long ago “that was not like that”.

He has also explained that he knows about the problems that some comedians have had due to prejudices. Flo points out that thanks to technology, a new window has been opened for the talent of comedians to emerge and that he is “falling apart with them.”

Afterwards, the journalist who interviewed him “did not put the appropriate headline” and pointed out that he has equal opportunities for comedians and comedians in his mind. “I dream that talent is the one who decides who is placed in front of the public,” he said.

A video to which the actress Toni Acosta has responded on Instagram, who has been quite blunt with him: “As a partner I tell you that what is said in the interviews matters. And if I were you, I would talk to the journalist who did this to you ”.

Acosta has reproached him for Flo’s words about the absence of comedians in Denmark. The comedian said that in that country “there are almost no comedians because it is all dark and people are almost there to see what they can do to avoid committing suicide, they mount models in the living room or whatever.” A paragraph that Acosta has defined as “very rare.”

“Now there are no less comedians in Spain, in fact there are more and better ones. There is a comic boom that FILLS THEATERS AND AUDITORIUMS AND SCRAMBLES WHEREVER THEY GO. Comparing them with comic children or comic elderly I really believe that the interviewer did not pick up on your statements well, because as a statement it is nonsense, “says Acosta.

Finally, the actress, who assures that the entire interview has been read, tells her that “the good idea is to support each other” since “it costs a lot to sell tickets and produce shows” and urges her to “not add fuel to the fire of a shitty controversy that rescues a war of the sexes that should be over ”.

Here is Toni Acosta’s answer:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

