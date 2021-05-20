TomTom GO Navigation comes to Android Auto

TomTom GO Navigation, the latest version of the Dutch company’s satellite navigation app, now available for Android Auto, expanding its availability of the other platforms where it was present: Android, iOS and the Huawei store.

Considering that this navigation software already worked on Apple’s CarPlay, and that the provider offers a full platform of OEM solutions with Navigation for Automotive, the arrival on Google’s platform for cars was an expected move. and this means that drivers with an Android mobile device can project TomTom GO Navigation and interact with the app on compatible cars with this infotainment system.

«TomTom GO Navigation is the ultimate navigation app, focusing on privacy. The app is packed with innovative features that differentiate it from the rest, and gets drivers where they want to go, safer and more efficiently, “said Mike Schoofs, CEO of TomTom Consumer, in the announcement.

TomTom GO Navigation for Android Auto

The solution offers all the features that we knew from the Android version that we had the opportunity to thoroughly test in this analysis. TomTom has produced a competent app highlighting its vast collection of 3D maps of the entire planet, updated weekly, that you use in this software, on your own GPS devices and that also serve third-party providers.

Features such as information from real time traffic, official fixed, mobile and section radars, online search or online routes, which combined with installed maps (which can also be used offline) allow to obtain more precise results. An interesting addition for drivers of electric vehicles is that the profiles of electric cars are already available, which allow you to easily find the charging points available.

The provider emphasizes that the app does not include advertising, nor does it use personal data for commercial purposes, only some of them and always anonymized to improve the operation of the software. Something important considering the non-transparent operation in terms of privacy of other ‘free’ satellite navigation applications.

TomTom offers a 30-day free trial without any kind of commitment and offering the complete options of the application. After the trial period, users can subscribe to the service for 12.99 euros per year; 8.99 euros for six months or 1.99 euros for one month of use.

These subscriptions are managed from the respective digital stores (in this case Google Play) and the truth is that they are very cheap as soon as you need a navigation software as interesting as this. As we did in the analysis of the Android version, we would only ask that the rest of the platforms be accessible with a single subscription, since it is frequent users who have multi-platform mobile devices.