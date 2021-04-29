‘Tomorrow’s War’ Teaser: Chris Pratt vs. Future Aliens

If only it was yesterday when we presented you the first images of ‘Tomorrow’s War’, the new futuristic action film with Chris Pratt, Today Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer in Spanish. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, describes it as “a brilliant action-packed sci-fi adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and touch their hearts with the father-daughter story.” look below:

What exactly is it about?

When a group of time travelers go back thirty years, the entire world is paralyzed by the terrible news they bring from the future: there is a world war against a deadly alien species and humanity is losing. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and citizens of today to return to them and join the battle to save Earth. Among the recruited team are high school teacher and family man Dan Forester, a brilliant scientist and her father on a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. As the actor himself announced in 2019 on his Instagram account, this is the first time that Pratt has worked as an executive producer on a project and jokingly described the film as a mix of ‘Alien’, ‘World War Z’, Saving Private Ryan ‘,’ Jurassic Park ‘,’ The day after tomorrow ‘or’ Apocalypse Now ‘.

The film is directed by Chris McKay (‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’) on a script by Zach Dean (‘The Escape’) and accompanying Pratt in the cast are Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and JK Simmons. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Groyer and Adam Kolbrenner.

‘Tomorrow’s War’ premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.