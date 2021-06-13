“Tomorrow’s squirt I call two, three or four, it is not doing well to the Selection”

The second positive of the Selection days before the debut in the Eurocup has only increased the doubts about the Red and the criticisms of the management, mainly from Luis Enrique. Last night the subject was at the center of the debate in El Sanhedrín de El Larguero, in which several opinions were expressed in this regard.

The positives of the Selection

Antonio Romero: “Today there has to be a final decision of ‘we keep whatever’. Tomorrow’s squirting call two, three or four …, it is not doing any good to the image of the National Team. The decision is tricky, but let them stay with all the kids who have to stay. That they are not every 24 hours calling a footballer, because that is horrible and fatal “.

Javier Herráez: “This is game by game, as Cholo would say. They are all waiting and with that uncertainty. This is very hard, a bundle of nerves in the residence of La Roja“.

Players’ vaccines

Antonio Romero: “They have vaccinated the Olympians and with this from the National Team I understand the debate in the street. But You have to be sensitive to them, they are 50 plus 25 who are going to represent us and who have served as a distraction during the pandemic. They are not all, but a few “.

Manu Carreño: “When the players are called, they have to go to the National Team yes or yes. The thing is that no one is asking to vaccinate the soccer players’ union, only the 25 players who are going to represent the soccer players. And if not Well, let them say it. “

Javier Matallanas: “The fact that 50 people to play a European Championship, who are representing Spain, and They are somehow giving us leisure and with the feeling it generates, I don’t think it’s an advantage, although I understand that there are people who don’t like it“.