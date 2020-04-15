Tomorrowland suffers misfortune, is canceled for the first time in 15 years | Instagram

The famous electronic music festival Tomorrowland canceled its 2020 edition, this being its first time without celebrating in 15 years, something that has driven millions of people who were planning to attend crazy.

This unfortunate announcement was shared through the social networks of the festival, where they confirm that it will happen until the year 2021.

The 16th edition of the maximum electronic music event will take place on the weekends of July 16 to 18 and July 23 to 25 from 2021.

It may interest you: Music festivals and concerts will return until autumn 2021, says expert

The health crisis has yet to see a light at the end of the road, so in Belgium, where the festival would take place, it has begun to announce new prevention and protection measures and unfortunately Tomorrowland was affected.

Dear world, with much pain in our hearts, we have to inform you that Tomorrowland cannot take place in 2020. We understand and support the government order that has just been issued. The 16th edition of Tomorrowland will take place in the summer of 2021, “they wrote.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The post was shared just three hours and it has become the most talked about since its announcement, so it is in trends and Internet users have gone crazy with the sad news.

So far in the account of Instagram of the festival, has more than 100 thousand I like, Meanwhile in twitter there are thousands of reactions and even memes about.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

WHAT IS TOMORROWLAND CANCELED ???? LIFE WHAT DO YOU WANT MORE FROM ME ??? – (@elenacgonzalezz)

April 15, 2020

Tomorrowland is canceled in 2020 but those of us who are poor are not sad because we also could not have gone XD – A (@thengdal)

April 15, 2020

Every edition we make memories for life! We are going to miss you so much, “” We will be there to help and build a better tomorrow together, “were some of the comments.

Despite the sadness that millions of people go through, the laugh also arose, since many mentioned teasing mode It was sad that they had canceled it, but they also could not attend due to financial reasons.

You can also read: James Corden will make a special Homefest featuring various artists from home

Tomorrowland 2020 is canceled

That means that in tomorrowland 2021 we have to be there – Paola Bracho (@_misstechno)

April 15, 2020

Everyone was outraged that tomorrowland is canceled, but they weren’t even going to attend. – Zanndaya (@Zann_daya)

April 15, 2020

It is worth mentioning that the poster This edition included Carl Cox, Armin Van Buuren, Marshmello, Steve Aoki. Afro Bros, Don Diablo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike or the Spanish Danny Avila, in addition to Nervo, Martin Solveig, Eric Prydz, Amelie Lens, Alesso or Yves V.

Yet it is unknown yes for next year they will remain the same or they will be different, but it is expected that the same artists will remain.

.