The Belgian festival has adapted to current needs and will broadcast for three days musical presentations and activities aimed at entertaining the public through electronic devices.

June 16, 2020

Tomorrowland is a show that brings together thousands of people every year and this time, as a consequence of the global health crisis, it will be broadcast and will not have the participation of the public in the place.

From June 25 to 27, people who decide to “attend” the event will have to pay the entrance fee for one or two days (this last type of pass includes videos for a week).

In addition to traditional performances by featured artists from the techno, trance, cheat, EDM, house, hardstyle genres, among others, participants will have an unprecedented portfolio of recreational options.

Games, educational talks about lifestyle, fashion, food and the Tomorrowland Foundation, whose main purpose is to serve disadvantaged children through dedicated organizations.

Renowned Dutch DJ Van Buuren stated in a statement:

« Tomorrowland Around the World is a great opportunity to connect with my fans during these lockdown times (…) and I hope this helps everyone hold out a little longer until we can party together. »

Check here the list of artists that will make the public dance during these three days:

Adam Beyer Adriatique Afrojack Alan Walker Amelie Lens Andrew Rayel ANNA Armin van Buuren Bassjackers B Jones Carnage Cat Dealers Cellini Charlotte de Witte Claptone Coone Da Tweekaz David Guetta D-Block & S-te-fan Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Dixon Don Diablo EDX Eptic Fedde Legrand Gryffin Jack Back Joris Voorn Joyhauser Klingande Kölsch Laidback Luke DJ Licious Lost Frequencies Marlo Martin Garrix Modestep Mr Pig NERVO Netsky NGHTMRE NWYR Oliver Heldens Patrice Baumel Paul Kalkbrenner Ran – D Regard Reinier Zonneveld Robin Schulz San Holo Solardo Stephan Bodz James & Ryan Marciano Tale of Us Tiësto Timmy Trumpet Vini Vici Vintage Culture Wildstylez Yellow Claw Yves Deruyter Yves V