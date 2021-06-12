Tomorrow, Saturday, June 12, Nevado de Toluca reopens

MEXICO STATE.

Derived from the announcement of the Government of the State of Mexico about the change of the epidemiological traffic light to green, the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) announced the reopening this Saturday June 12 from the Flora and Fauna Protection Area Nevado de Toluca, starting at 09:00 am, after being closed since March 21, 2020, as a precautionary measure before the declaration of a health emergency by Covid-19.

As part of the actions prior to the reopening, local tourism service providers were trained in the proper use and management of sanitary protocols to provide better service and safe conditions to visitors during their stay in Parque de los Venados, in addition , the existing infrastructure was rehabilitated and new signage was installed to support health actions.

In this way, the Nevado de Toluca will have an entry schedule Tuesday to Sunday from 07:00 hrs.

The payment of rights corresponding to 50 pesos per person per day and wear the corresponding bracelet throughout their stay at the site.

Photo: Cuartocuro

The only authorized access to visit the Nevado de Toluca crater (core area) is located in the Deer Park.

Only one capacity of 700 visitors per day in the crater area.

To access and stay in the Protected Natural Area you must wear the mask at all times, as well as keeping a healthy distance and using antibacterial gel.

Visitors must undergo sanitary filters previously established in order to avoid contagion risks.

Adults over 60 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, and those under five years of age are recommended to refrain from visiting the crater area because it is at an altitude of more than four thousand meters.

The use of drones is prohibited and sound equipment in the area of ​​the Nevado de Toluca crater, in addition to getting into the water in the lagoons of the Sun and the Moon, as well as washing hands in these bodies of water.

The Conanp registered during the last 15 months – the time that the Protected Natural Area remained closed – a remarkable recovery of the ecosystems that favored the infiltration of water and the availability of habitat for a great diversity of species of wild fauna such as rabbits, reptiles, coyotes, wild cats, birds, which are natural inhabitants of this territory and that have been displaced little by little due to tourist activity, “he added.

Faced with this situation, it developed a visiting strategy in order to protect the habitats and in which it stands out to respect the carrying capacity of this core area destined for 700 people per day in the crater area.