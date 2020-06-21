Camilo Mayada was a key piece as a relief wheel in the River of Marcelo Gallardo. In fact, it was key in, for example, obtaining the Liberating Cups 2015 and 2018. But in June 2019 he decided to go to Atlético de San Luis (Mexico) and there it is.

In any case, he does not forget his time at the « Millionaire ». « It was a beautiful passage. I have memories that are forever. River I found a new house as it is Danube« he described.

Since his arrival at the « Millionaire » in 2015, the 29-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has won nine titles, leaving a mark on the club. In fact, he warned that he would like to return. « Tomorrow you always have the illusion of coming back, » he said in an interview with « Tirando Paredes. »

Meanwhile, he praised Gallant. « Of Gallant I just have good words. He really is a coach who imposes a lot and with few words he gets his message across and that is what makes him stronger. That of Gallant it is a very successful stage. He has earned the respect of the fan of River and Argentine football in general, « he said.

« The titles we achieved were momentous. Especially that of the 2018 Libertadores before Mouth, something very important because it was against the eternal rival. But each of the memories I have left are great and that unites me much more River« Mayada completed.