Tomorroland, attended by heavyweight DJs, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and more | .

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta and Martin garrix are some of the great DJs that will play in Tomorrowland the next July 25 and 26.

The most prestigious dance festival in the world, announced the line-up of Tomorrowland Around the World, which will replace his annual appointment in Belgium, canceled due to Covid-19.

None of the world’s great DJs will miss this virtual milestone of live music: they will also be Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Afrojack and Timmy Trumpet, among others.

The poster includes 60 names that make up a showcase of all genres of electronic music, from EDM / Mainstream, to Trance, Techno and Tech-House, the Drum & Bass and the Hardstyle.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday June 18 and can be purchased on the official website of Tomorrowland, to give access to a virtual venue that will reproduce the sensory, social and musical experience of the Belgian festival.

There will be a total of eight stages with their own artistic programming and live performances for 10 hours a day between 15:00 and 1:00.

The current health crisis still does not see a light at the end of the road, so in Belgium, where the festival would take place, has begun to announce new prevention and protection measures and unfortunately Tomorrowland was affected.

The event will not fail but it will be a virtual edition offered with 3D technology due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Welcome to our new home, where the People of Tomorrow from all over the world will unite as one. Together with these amazing artists. pic.twitter.com/ArKCemAohv – Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland)

June 16, 2020

Usually it has an assistance that usually goes up to around in his past editions the 400,000 people, the Tomorrowland which has been taking place in the Belgian town of Boom for fifteen years now.

Although it could be said that it has several « branch offices » such as the one held in the Can Zam industrial estate in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, surely users will be happy to celebrate the event even digitally.

