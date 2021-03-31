Tomoki Kameda returns to the ring in May

The Japanese Tomoki kameda (36-3, 20 KO) will return to boxing activity on May 5, as officially announced from his team.

El Mexicanito, former world bantamweight champion four times and Abigaíl Medina’s executioner in 2018, will once again make contact with the competition against his compatriot Hironori miyake (9-10-2, 1 KO). The match will be played at the Edion Arena in Osaka.

From the promoter, they have explained that it has been very difficult to find a suitable rival for the return to the ring of the 29-year-old fighter, and they have had to settle for someone who presents a modest business card. It is hoped that a Kameda win will put him back on the ramp of big boxing nights.

It has been almost two years since Tomoki Kameda’s last fight, when he lost in July 2019 by unanimous decision to Rey Vargas with the WBC world super bantamweight at stake.