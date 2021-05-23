Tommy Wiseau Says Hollywood Is Scared To Include Him In Knives Out Sequel

The name of Tommy Wiseau may not sound familiar to many, but he is a man with great desires in the film industry who has rarely had the opportunity to appear on the big screen, but with one of these interventions he became a fairly recognized face, already be it because of the publicity it did for its own movie or because The Room – 32% became known as one of the worst films out there.

Keep reading: Kathryn Hahn joins the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets

Thanks to the film that he himself wrote, directed and starred in, it was known in Hollywood who he was, although not exactly as he expected. In 2017, James Franco took this particular film, described by some as such a bad film that it is good, to tell the whole story behind it based on the book written by Greg Sestero, a friend and collaborator of Tommy. Although the origin of the director remains a mystery, the film that was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay made Wiseau even more popular.

However, the fact that Tommy is recognized, has not made Hollywood trust him; He is recognized as an important figure in the industry for his cult film, but no one has given him the opportunity to be part of a blockbuster film. Undoubtedly, the actor and director still yearns to be a Hollywood star, and proof of this are his constant posts on Instagram where he appears characterized as the Joker or in posters edited with his face like that of Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Continue with: Between Razors and Secrets: Edward Norton joins the cast of the sequel

Recently, Michael H. Weber (screenwriter for The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece – 94% and (500) Days With Her – 86%) wrote on Twitter proposing him as part of the cast of the sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% Rian Johnson. Wiseau did not hesitate to answer that he was totally willing, but that Hollywood has always been afraid of him, and that is after seeing his way of working with The RoomWhere the majority of production ended up hating him, there is no way to judge great executives either.

Put them on Knives Out 2, you cowards… / I’m not a coward! Why is Hollywood so scared?

I am not a coward! Why is Hollywood so afraid? https://t.co/uEmGQUjrj0 – Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) May 22, 2021

This proposal also includes Greg Sesterobecause together they have found a way to work well. In fact, after The Room, they made a movie divided into two called Best F (r) iends, without forgetting his horror movie Big shark which has not yet been released. Also, Greg recently got a chance to appear in The Curse of Bly Manor – 90%. On the other hand, this request for the king of unintentional comedy to be considered for Knives Out 2 comes now that the production has begun to announce the new cast.

It may interest you: Dave Bautista joins the cast of Entre Navajas y Secretos 2

It is worth mentioning that Knives Out 2In addition to the third installment already confirmed, it will not be a sequel as such, since the entire cast will be totally different except for detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) who will continue to be the protagonist, although investigating something different. During an interview with SiriusXM, Johnson assured that the process of writing the new script in a short time would be quite difficult, since with the first one it took almost 10 years.

Finally, some of the stars already confirmed for this second film are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson. This was part of what the director commented on his next film: