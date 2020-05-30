Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Tommy Torres released his new single and music video, Estaré, on Friday with the collaboration of Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno.

“I will be talking about that person who is there for you through thick and thin. Even in the distance, you know that you can count on him or her unconditionally. It could be a friend, a relative or even an old love,” Torres explained. in a press release.

The song, released under the Rimas Music record label, is the second in which Torres and Moreno work together, after Ven and which they have performed in presentations, including in Puerto Rico.

On a musical level, Torres explained that for Estaré, he included instruments that highlight the message of his new melody.

“Musically it is very bare and acoustic. The instruments for this theme are the B-3 organ, the wall piano and the acoustic guitar,” explained the multiple award winner, who together with Moreno composed the theme.

Torres, who during the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has captivated hundreds of thousands of people offering at least two live presentations from his residence, “En Vivo desde Mi Casa”, highlighted that in the stage in which we live I will be able to feel and perceive in a meaningful way.

“In these times where we all miss being with such important people, the song Estaré takes on a very special meaning,” added the also composer of songs performed by artists such as Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz, Jesse and Joy, Ednita Nazario, among others.

Torres, author of his own hits like Querido Tommy, Quédate, Pegadito, Tú y yo or Tarde o Temprano, was one of the first artists (at least Puerto Rican) to offer a live concert on social media during this time of pandemic.

