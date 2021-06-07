Tommy Ramos shares a photo with fellow EXATLON USA

Telemundo

Throughout five successful seasons of the Telemundo competition program, Exatlon United States, the contestants who have participated have become true celebrities, not counting those who already had a recognized sports career throughout Latin America, who with the competition, it has only taken hold in the hearts of its massive audience. Such is the case of the beloved “Lord of the Rings”, the former Puerto Rican gymnast Tommy Ramos, whom we met for the first time in the first season, and then we meet him again in the fourth, and very unusual, edition.

The last step of Tommy Ramos by Exatlon United States

The fourth season of Exatlon United States was one that set a precedent in the competition that we have seen repeated in the fifth edition, the return of emblematic participants chosen by fans through the official website.

In this installment, four athletes beloved by the people returned: Karely López, “La Bala” Dennhi Callú, “El Toro” Chuy Almada, and the beloved “Señor de las Anillas”, Tommy Ramos. The four warriors returned to their original teams with all the momentum to succeed in a season that was forced to extend due to the COVID-19 outbreak that affected everyone involved with the television show.

Tommy Ramos did his thing in Team Famosos, where although he started with a lot of impetus that made us remember his best moments from the first edition, little by little he reached the position where he himself decided to leave the competition after a duel due to the permanence because he had several situations on a personal level that were occurring, the most important was his new daughter, who his wife brought into the world while the athlete was in the competition, which is why he was absent a few days to meet her, and return in brevity.

Share a photo with fellow EXATLON USA

Beyond his athletic skills, if there is one thing that has characterized Tommy Ramos since he began to associate with the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, it has been his good attitude that he maintained from the first season, then when he returned as coach and athlete advisor, and finally in the fourth, when he returned to seek the long-awaited glory.

That enchanting energy won the hearts of not just the Exatlon USA audience, but his teammates alike. Tommy Ramos recently shared an image on his Instagram profile with his first season teammates, Miami, Florida boxing champion Jorge Masvidal and Colombian actor Sebastián Caicedo, during their free time in the Dominican Republic.

The image was shared with the following message: “Friends who become family …” and it is that definitely, after so many months in extreme conditions, as part of the same team in Exatlon United States, the ties that are formed are very deep and permanent. That is why when seeing the photo, Sebastián Caicedo commented: “Family forever”, and many followers affirmed that the first season would have been the favorite: “After the first season, there is no better one. It had to be said and it was said 🤷🏻‍♀️🙌🏻 “

