Tommy Paul eliminates Pedro Martínez in the first round of Madrid

The Valencian Pedro Martinez, number 100 in the world, was eliminated from the tennis tournament of Madrid in the match that opened the men’s box program, in which the American won Tommy paul, 58 in the ATP ranking, by 6-4 and 7-5.

It was a repeat of the meeting between the two of three weeks ago in the first round of Monte Carlo, although there was no opportunity then to compare their game because Martinez had to retire then due to physical problems when he lost 4-1.

Invited by the organizers of the Madrid tournament, the 24-year-old was always close to the level of his rival, but a loss of serve in each set was enough to decide the confrontation.

Pedro Martínez reached the third round of the Australian Open this year.