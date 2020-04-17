Tommy Dreamer praises Vince McMahon after the layoffs.

After the sad day that WWE lived with the massive layoffs, there was much criticism of the name of Vince McMahon. Superstar Tommy Dreamer instead praises Vince McMahon after the wave of layoffs.

No one can hate Vince.

The superstar Tommy Dreamer was on a live stream on his Twitch House of Hardcore channel. On his channel he said that no one could hate Vince McMahon, arguing that WWE is a business and due to the global pandemic that is being experienced, he has been forced to fire workers from his company, so Vince and WWE cannot be hated.

There is more life outside of WWE.

Tommy Dreamer said he contacted the workers who were fired, and said they were fine. I comment that there’s more life outside of WWE also many are young fighters who have a life ahead and who knows if in the future they return to WWE.

For those who may not return, Tommy told them to keep the experience and the fact that they have been working for the largest wrestling company. That they stay with the good times they have lived, with the companions who have become friends even for some brothers, and if they want to return, work hard and don’t give up, but that life does not end here. Dreamer wished them all the strength that these are difficult times and that encouraged them to continue fighting and working.

No one in a company has a place forever.

The former superstar explained that in this time that they were going to be without a fight he would like WWE to pay them until their respective contracts expire since he believes that the live fight with published is likely not to return until approximately October.

Finally he repeated again that no one could hate Vince is a business after all and nobody in a company has a place forever.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.