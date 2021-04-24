Tomm Moore’s next film to be ‘The Inventor’

Tomm Moore’s next film will be ‘The Inventor’, which to direct with the newcomer Jim Capobianco. The film is based on a script written by Capobianco himself, animator and screenwriter who has worked for Pixar on films such as’ Bugs: A miniature adventure ‘,’ Monsters, SA ‘,’ Finding Nemo ‘or more recently’ Inside out Inside Out) ‘and’ Finding Dory ‘.

For his part, Moore is the director of ‘The Secret Of Kells’, ‘The Song of the Sea’ or more recently ‘Wolfwalkers’, a film distributed by Apple and winner of the Seventh for the best animated film released in 2020.

With a modest budget of 10 million dollars, the film is a stop motion animation production that nonetheless has a good number of scenes produced using 2D animation: Capobianco will direct the animated scenes frame by frame, while Moore will help him. taking over the sequentially drawn scenes.

‘The Inventor’ recount the last years of life of the curious and stubborn Italian inventor Leonardo da Vinci. In 1516 the genius of the Renaissance accepted the invitation of King Francis I of France, and at the age of 64 he crossed the Alps on mules to spend his last years of life at the court of the Gallic country.

As he recounted the film, there he was able to freely experiment with all kinds of gadgets together with the daring and adventurous Princess Margaret, who will help him discover the answer to the ultimate question: What is the meaning of all this?

Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley, Marion Cotillard and Matt Berry will be cast in this production by Foliascope (France), Melusine Productions (Luxembourg), Curiosity Studio (Ireland) and Leo & King (USA) whose international sales are being managed by Mk2 Films. .

Currently in pre-production, it is expected that ‘The Inventor’ may be ready for its premiere in spring 2023. Next and finally, its first official image.