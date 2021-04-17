Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, directors of ‘Wolfwalkers’: “Traditional animation has no limits”

Maybe you still don’t have the name Cartoon Saloon in your memory as you do have Pixar, DreamWorks or Illumination. However, this small Irish animation studio has been doing magic with lifelong animation since 2010, when they released their first feature film, ‘The Secret of the Book of Kells’. So far their films, all of them Oscar-nominated, have relied on small distributors like them to get them into theaters. Apple has brought them into the big leagues with ‘Wolfwalkers’, their latest feature film. A story about the daughter of a hunter in medieval Ireland who meets another girl in the forest, capable of turning into a wolf when she falls asleep. We had the pleasure of speaking with Ross Stewart and Tomm Moore, the directors of this gem of animation, and one of the best films of the past year which has won five Annie Awards (the Oscars for animation), including best independent film.

Tomm Moore, one of the founding fathers of Cartoon Saloon, describes ‘Wolfwalkers’ as “a love letter to nature” and affirms that it is a subject that he is passionate about, as we already saw in ‘The Secret of the Book of Kells’ or ‘The Song of the Sea’. The story of Robyn and Mebh contrasts, from the very design of the colony in which the first lives and the forest in which the second runs free, an iron, conservative and superstitious reality to another natural, fluid and full of magic. Despite the fact that the film addresses issues such as the place of women in society or religion, the two directors explain: “It is impossible not to be political about these issues. What we did not want was to indoctrinate, we did not want to tell people what what should I think “. Ross Stewart believes, however, that some situations that Robyn experiences can serve for people to empathize with “all those women throughout history who have been told what to do”.

‘Wolfwalkers’ is based on an Irish legend and its directors are Irish, but its team is totally international. Among them we find a few Spaniards, such as María Pareja or Almudena Redondo, whom Tomm Moore considers “the future of traditional animation because they continue to create, innovate and inspire us every day”. Ross Stewart says that these voices from so many different places helped bring the film to a more universal terrain, while helping them to see Ireland and its culture with new eyes: “It was like rediscovering our homeland all over again.”

A new golden age for European animation

The film arrived on Apple TV + last December and garnered rave reviews, as well as nominations for top film awards, including the BAFTA and the Oscars. To this day, it is still the main competition that ‘Soul’ has in the award for best animated film, although the BAFTA ended it with Pixar on April 11. And while it’s an honor to simply get to the nominations, Ross Stewart says, “I don’t think the Oscars should be a yardstick for success.” They have been gaining prestige since their first film, and there are many who call them “the European Studio Ghibli”. Speaking about that comparison to “the Japanese Cartoon Saloon”, Stewart believes that it “does not do justice to other big European studios” where “a huge number of really creative movies” are being made., and they put the example of ‘Klaus’, from the Spanish The SPA Studios. Tomm Moore believes that the comparisons come from that fixation on nature that his three films have had, and perhaps that is why the time has come to break new ground. “As much as we admire him and it is an honor to be compared to Miyazaki, we want to go further and try different things.“, He says.

Therefore, the idea is to let folklore rest for a while, try out new stories and, above all, let new voices speak. “We wanted to leave a door open, not only for ourselves but also for Cartoon Saloon. (…) We were aware that we had to draw a line after ‘Wolfwalkers’ so that viewers would not expect the same from Cartoon Saloon or others. directors, “says Ross Stewart, although he says they may one day return to Celtic legends,” but it may not be in the style or not aimed at the same audience as ‘Wolfwalkers’, “he says. Tomm Moore, for example, is more concerned with “going further with what hand-drawn animation can do” and “risking more” before “fossilizing.” What both are clear about is that “traditional animation has no limits”. Ross Stewart explains that the only limit is set by the chosen technique (chalk, ink, watercolors …), but precisely for this reason “the limit is basically none”.

Cartoon Saloon wants to be a small studio that continues to support traditional animation, but a lot is changing lately. “We’re busy, the studio is growing, neither I nor Nora (Twomey, co-director of ‘The Secret of the Book of Kells’ and co-founder of the studio) are even co-directing. We are learning how to be good creative producers and develop things. of which we are proud as a studio but without micromanaging everything. ” They have never had so many projects underway as now, and they are preparing things directly for giants like Netflix or Apple. The bottom line, Moore notes, is that this work explosion is allowing emerging talents to take over: “We prefer to encourage new ones to be the voice of these projects and do them however they want“These Irish people have plenty of magic to go around. If you haven’t seen their movies yet, give them a try. Once you see them you’ll be sure to keep their name.

‘Wolfwalkers’ is available streaming on Apple TV +.