Tomljanovic and Ostapenko star in the row of the day at Wimbledon

The australian Ajla tomljanovic and the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko they starred in the tournament anger by engaging in a discussion and exchange of statements, at his party and at a press conference.

Tomljanovic berated Ostapenko for seeking medical attention when he was 4-0 down on the scoreboard and told the chair umpire: “You know he’s lying, right?”

For context Ostapenko gets broken a second time in the final set and asks for the physio.

When he retired, Ostapenko told Tomljanovic that if he did not believe him, he could ask the physio, told him that his behavior had been terrible and that he had not shown any respect. “You’re here to talk,” replied the ‘aussie’.

Already at a press conference, hostilities continued. “She can’t say anything about my injury, because she doesn’t know anything. It has been very disrespectful, because any tennis player can be injured. You can’t say anything unless it’s my physio or the doctor. You can’t call me a liar in front of everyone. She is the tennis player with the worst behavior on the entire circuit. That you are winning does not give you the right to do what you want“said Ostapenko.

Ostapenko: If you think I am faking, you can talk to the physio.

Tomljanovic: I hope you feel better.

O: your behavior is terrible. you have zero respect.

T: you are the one to talk.

For his part, Tomljanovic, pointed out that he has already seen other players in his career who have requested medical time to stop the rhythm of the match.

“I don’t think she was injured. Nothing was wrong with her and then at 4-0 she asked for physio. Call me a liar? It is to laugh. It is a disgraceful behavior because she is a Grand Slam champion and the children see her as an example. If she was injured, she could have handled it differently, “said the Australian.