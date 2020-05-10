Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, believes that “the day will come” when the teams of the Nfl They can resume face-to-face activities, although it maintains the uncertainty of when it will be, due to the sports stoppage originated last March by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Tomlin believes that within a “spirit of competitive equity” all facilities should reopen at the same time, even when relaxation of some state restrictions could theoretically allow certain fields to open before others.

This Saturday in a conference call with journalists, Tomlin He stated that he “prescribes the competitive equity approach” in the NFL because that way “everyone has a chance.”

ALSO READ: Sports in Mexico would return in June

“Our game is extremely competitive. It is one of the things that makes football at this level so attractive to our fans. I am committed to preserving and protecting it, therefore I believe that all teams should have the opportunity to start with the same foot, “he said.

Recently the Nfl He sent a memorandum to the 32 teams that established protocols for the gradual reopening of the team’s facilities. The league wants the teams to be ready to implement the first phase of that plan by May 15.

“There are a couple of things we are committed to doing and those are the NFL’s global focus when it comes to football operations and how important competitive equity is in our game,” said Tomlin.

“We all need to start on the same footing in that regard. Then, too, while respecting our local government and the guidelines they individually prescribe in terms of workplace safety.”

“Those are the two key components for us. We are in a wait and see mentality, and we will be ready to start when both boxes are checked,” he said.

.