Tomie dePaola, author and illustrator dies at 85 | AP

Stories of Strega Nona, the kind and helpful old witch in Italy were some of the jobs of Tomie dePaola who unfortunately lost his life at 85 years of age.

It was at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman where he lost his life.

Due to a fall he suffered last week, having complications after surgery that had to be done immediately.

It may interest you: Angelina Jolie donated a million dollars to children to fight the coronavirus

The great illustrator worked on more than 270 books in more than half a century of publishing, and nearly 25 million copies have been sold worldwide and his books have been translated into more than 20 languages.

There have been several condolences that great celebrities have shared on their social media accounts. Author Lin Oliver mourned his loss and tweeted that “he was a beauty creator and a dear friend.”

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Also, the governor of new hampshireChris Sununu released a statement, praising DePaola as “a man who smiled at thousands of Granite State children who read his books and appreciate them for their brilliant illustrations.”

Whoever his most beloved character Strega Nona was, originated like a doodle at a boring teachers’ meeting in the Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, where dePaola was a member of the theater department.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“I think it is because she is like everyone’s grandmother. She is cute, she is not pretty, she looks strange, but she is sweet, she is understanding. And she’s a little cheeky, she gets a little irritated once in a while, “Tomie said in an interview.

He said that over the years, the display of Strega Nona, which arose from his drawing of punch from art comedy, it became more refined. But his liberal use of color and popular art influences on his stories were consistent, we hope Tomie’s family will be resigned soon.

Read also: Emilia Clarke will offer virtual dinner to fight the coronavirus

.