Before Tomic, captain of Barcelona basketball, has spoken to the club’s official media about the salary cut they accepted. The Croatian has been very clear about it and assures that it was “the least we could do”. I think I was pretty clear. I honestly think that we are privileged. There are many people who have lost their jobs, who live worse than us, and this is the least we could do«.

It should be remembered that the azulgrana club lowered the salary of the players 70% although in the statement they said it was with the majority, hinting that not everyone had accepted it. In addition, Tomic also spoke about the possibility that this situation could lengthen the quarantine. Meanwhile, he comments that they continue to prepare in their homes as best they can to return in the best possible way when everything is over.

“For us it’s very important to touch the ball, you have to prepare for the end of the season. It all depends on the state of alarm and what happens with the coronavirus, “he explained. The center also revealed that this situation helps him to enjoy more time with his family: «The most positive part is that now I can be with my wife and my daughters, spending much more time with them than before. We try to do fun things with the girls and make the most of this time we are together »

Finally, he acknowledged that he has made an account on the bird’s social network and took the opportunity to launch a message: «I have made a Twitter account. Everyone knows that I am not a big fan of social networks, but I try to be authentic and I am very happy to be in contact with the fans and the people who follow basketball and Barça. Hopefully this confinement passes quickly and we can return to normal. Cheer up, culés! ».