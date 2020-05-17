Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

There is no doubt that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a sensation. The title is so popular that it is even played by celebrities, it has served to bring clothing brands to the virtual world and has even been used to organize virtual Tinder dates. The Nintendo simulator has gone further to unite video game brands that do not hesitate to add to this popularity and share with fans. Well, the most recent to do so is Square Enix, which shared official content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons inspired by Tomb Raider.

Through a publication on tumblr, the studio responsible for current Tomb Raider deliveries, Crystal Dynamics (a subsidiary of Square Enix), shared with fans some designs that capture the appearance of Lara Croft in the various adventures she has experienced in the last decades.

Crystal Dynamic made amazing garments for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The developer crafted some outfits inspired by the classic look of Lara Croft and the Angel of Darkness and Tomb Raider (2013) installments so users can dress up like the legendary bounty hunter. If you are interested in the garments created by the studio you can access them using the creator code MA-5858-0335-8877 in the in-game store.

As if that were not enough, the developer, apart from designing the outfits, shared some combinations that can be obtained with clothes that are included in the game, which evoke Lara in her youth and Lara from Rise of the Tomb Raider. We leave you with the name of the garments so that you dress your character.

Young lara

Fishing Vest (Avocado)

Explorer Shorts (Avocado)

Trekking Shoes (Brown)

Lara Croft Young

Lara from Rise of the Tomb Raider (Siberia)

Mountain Parka (Red)

Slacks (Beige)

Knit Hat (Gray)

Boots (Black)

Lara Croft (Rise of the Tomb Raider)

You can also decorate your island with fantastic illustrations by Lara Croft

To finish, Crystal Dynamics shared illustrations that are not only limited to the face of Lara Croft in its different stages, but you can also see key item designs in various installments in its history. You can find an extensive list of pixelated illustrations, as well as their QR code in this official album shared by the developer, so if you’re a fan of Lara Croft, don’t wait any longer to decorate your island and show your love for the series.

As promised, here are some #TombRaider QR codes for #ACNH so you can decorate your island with art featuring iconography, artifacts, and lady Lara herself! Tag us in your screenshots so we can see your in-game TR tributes! Tthttps: //t.co/b0VUKwW2z5 pic.twitter.com/YFYvIeTkmJ – Tomb Raider (@tombraider) May 15, 2020

Here below you can check a gallery with some designs that we are talking about.

This is the content that Crystal Dynamics created for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What was the outfit that you liked the most? What designs did you already put on your island? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we inform you that in Japan it is being a success and its launch is one of the best not only for Nintendo Switch, but in all of history; in fact, it was recently reported that he will have his own manga on the Japanese island. Nintendo opted for a very strong marketing campaign to promote the title and it undoubtedly had an effect, since sales are paying him well for what he invested.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

