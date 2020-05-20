As the note of the organization says:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Hello, Tomavistas Family:

As you well know, The entire team that makes up Tomavistas has been working on this edition for a year with great dedication and, above all, with great enthusiasm.

When the health crisis that unfortunately we are living through broke out and turned our plans, our dreams and even our routines upside down, we started working against the clock for the change of dates to September. We had the poster rebuilt with very few casualties and the illusion was the same, but since we continue to live in a state of alarm, with some phases of de-escalation yet to be clearly defined in Madrid and without guarantees of being able to carry out the festival as we had planned. , we are forced by force majeure to move our sixth edition to May 27, 28 and 29, 2021. In this way, we trust that we can celebrate it with all the security guarantees for all of you next year.

On June 2 we will announce some of the bands, already confirmed this year, that will accompany us in this change and we will start the process of refund of the amount of the tickets for those who request it. On this same date we will give you several options: keep entry which of course will be valid for the 2021 edition; exchange it for a voucher consisting of the amount of the ticket that you have acquired and can exchange it for concerts programmed by Tomavistas; or return the ticket and recover the amount of it. We will enable an email address so that you can send us your decision regarding this process and we will answer you one by one indicating the steps to follow.

Obviously the decision was not easy Because it is frustrating not being able to open our doors and not being able to recharge with that energy that comes from seeing you enjoy this festival every year that we feel is as much ours as yours. We have the motivation and hope to continue working with all the hope of being able to enjoy it 100% with all of you next year.

Thank you here for your patience and above all your support through your messages full of energy. These are not easy times for anyone and the support that you have shown us confirms that Tomavistas is very lucky to have you because you are a unique audience.

