The prestigious American magazine ‘Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry’ has published a study by the research group FQM-376 Advanced NMR Methods and Metal-basedCatalysts, from the CIAIMBITAL research center of the University of Almería, about the impact of the shade mesh on the nutritional properties of organic tomato using spectroscopic methods based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) combined with multiparametric statistical methods.

The field study carried out at the facilities of the Almería-based company Biosol Portocarrero is novel not only because compares the productivity of organic tomato cultivation under a shading mesh compared to their conventional practice, but because a tool such as NMR in determining the composition of nutritionally healthy compounds in the fruits harvested under one or another agronomic practice.

Increased antioxidant activity

The research, led by Ignacio Fernández de las Nieves, shows that the application of shading in organic tomato crops is accompanied by a increased antioxidant activity of tomato mainly due to increased levels of both flavonoids like phenylpropanoids. In counterpoint, the study concludes that there is a lower production in terms of kilos of fruit.

Fernández de las Nieves stressed that “the importance of this study is that, for the first time, they have been used Metabolomic techniques and, in particular, nuclear magnetic resonance in the differentiation of organic tomato crops and determining the influence that shading has not only on productivity or size but also on nutritional quality ”. In addition, he was grateful for having been able to count on the researcher Ana Cristina Abreu in this study, who is the one who carries out the applied metabolomics studies together with some doctoral students from the research group.

During

research, a total of 144 tomato extracts were analyzed

ecological of the Delyca variety under two different conditions of

shadow. Tomatoes from each growing sector were harvested every

week during the spring-summer cycle between May and July 2017,

with a total of 12 harvests.

Influence of the shade on the nutritional properties of the tomato

The study provides interesting conclusions about the influence of shading from this nutritional point of view. Thus, the results show that el total content of the fruit in phenolic compounds, specifically in flavonoids and phenylpropanoids, was seen increased by the use of shading which explains the increase found in the antioxidant activity of these tomatoes. In this way, its nutritional value increases positively in shaded crops compared to plants grown under traditional conditions. However, their concentrations in lycopene and beta-carotene carotenoids decrease with respect to those cultivated without shade mesh.

In

Regarding the productivity of the crop with and without shading, the study

reaches conclusions of great interest to the farmer. In

specifically, it was found that organic tomato crops under

shading with only 50 percent light intensity

decreased their yield in terms of kilos of tomato harvested

by 35 percent, by a 4 percent reduction in size, and

on a 12 percent drop in weight.

This

planned expansion to other greenhouse crops and other

varieties of fruit to corroborate these first conclusions.

He

study continues to develop thanks to the research project

reference RTC-2016-5239-2 entitled ‘Quality improvement

organoleptic in organic farming using techniques

metabolomics ’financed by the Ministry of Economy and

Competitiveness with a grant received at UAL of 158,658

euros.

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related