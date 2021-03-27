Tomates Fritos premiered the video clip of “I see myself without you”

Recently Tomates Fritos gave a change in their sound after 20 years with the launch of their self-titled album, of which they gave their first taste in March with the single “Me ver sin ti”.

Now the Orientals have published the video that accompanies this issue with the direction of Adrián Egea. In it, the actress Ruth Martínez is located in a room that seems to be inspired by a dystopian future, in which she is subjected to serious tests. The protagonist plays the part of a kind of android that wakes up after its creation and discovers her own being with each movement.

