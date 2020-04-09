A federal judge denied the request of the former governor of Tamaulipas to provisionally release from prison in the face of the coronavirus contingency

Federal Judge Hilda Tagle, of the Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Brownsville, rejected the request of the former governor of Tamaulipas, Tomás Yarrington, to be provisionally released by the contingency of the COVID-19.

The former member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, is currently incarcerated in the Houston Federal Detention Center, awaiting a trial on charges of organized crime, fraud and links to drug trafficking.

According to local media, Tagle denied the request, arguing that in the center where the former governor is being held there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19; In addition, he specified that he could not release him, since he does not have a visa that allows him to remain in the country.

“If he were released, he would be detained by the Immigration and Customs Agency, as the Federal Marshals Service has a request to detain him,” he said.

He pointed out that the expriista “is a high-risk accused” who does not give conditions to guarantee that he will appear at his trial if he is released, recalling that he was a fugitive, under a false name, for five years in Italy.

He also noted that if found guilty, Yarrington could face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. On April 20 he will serve two years of confinement in Texas, after being extradited from Italy.

In late March, Yarrington applied for permission to await his trial in provisional freedom, arguing that he is a vulnerable person before the pandemic of COVID-19He is 61 years old, has high sugar and suffers from hypertension.